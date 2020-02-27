Arcade Building Sold to Rochester Housing Developer

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Legislature Wednesday night approved the sale of the Arcade Building in Downtown Jamestown for redevelopment.

According to the Post-Journal, the historic building – which has been closed off for use for the past two decades – was sold to Home Leasing LLC of Rochester for $25,000. The county had gained possession of the building along N. Main Street due to a tax foreclosure.

Home Leasing LLC is also the company that is currently constructing a housing project in the village of Falconer along W. Main Street.

According to a study released in 2017, the cost to renovate the Arcade Building would be an estimated $16.5 million, while the cost to demolish it would be $1.7 million.

The building was also added to the New York State Prevention League’s “Seven to Save” historic structures list in 2018.