Third Thursday Features The Damone Jackson Outcome, The Elektra Kings

This month’s Third Thursday event will feature Buffalo band, The Damone Jackson Outcome.

Led by award-winning percussionist Damone Jackson, the band will bring their improvisational fusion band sound to Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street. The kings of Instro Surf Spy Sci-Fi music, The Elektra Kings of Jamestown will open the show at 6:00 p.m.

Third Thursday Jamestown takes place on the Winter Garden Plaza. Attendees can view the performances by standing, sitting on benches or bringing lawn chairs

As part of “Jumpstart to Third Thursday” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will have drinks and select concession items available under their historic marquee.

WRFA will broadcast live from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. as we count down to Third Thursday at the Winter Garden plaza.

Jumpstart to Third Thursday is supported by the CHQ Chamber and features downtown businesses offering special promotions, unique in-store experiences, sidewalk sales and more.