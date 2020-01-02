Borrello Calls on State to Issue Moratorium for Freshwater Wind Farms, Asks Public to Sign Petition

ALBANY – Republican State Senator George Borrello is co-sponsoring a bill with fellow Western New York Senator Chris Jacobs that would establish a moratorium on the construction or placement of wind turbines in any New York State freshwater body.

In a post on social media, Borrello claims the idea that wind turbines are ‘clean and green’ renewable energy is a myth, adding that the reality is that the intermittent nature of industrial wind turbines requires them to be backed up by fossil fuel.

“New York is now importing power from the dirtiest coal plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania creating a net negative impact on greenhouse emissions and pollution. Yet, the State continues to support and subsidize these projects with taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Borrello also said he is a fierce opponent of wind farms, including the latest proposal by Diamond Offshore Winds, which would place up to 50 turbines in Lake Erie.

“Serious environmental concerns have been raised, including potential harm to water quality (11 million people rely on Lake Erie for their drinking water!) as well as the spread of toxic algae from changing wind patterns. That is why I am co-sponsoring a bill with my Western New York colleague, Senator Chris Jacobs, that would establish a moratorium on the construction or placement of wind turbines in any New York State freshwater body,” Borrello wrote.

Borrello is asking residents who agree with him to sign a petition in support of his proposed moratorium.