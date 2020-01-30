Borrello to Chair GOP ‘Repeal Bail Reform Task Force’

ALBANY – State Senator George Borrello (R-Irving) has been named the chair of the newly established ‘Repeal Bail Reform Task Force’ by Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan.

According to a release from Borrello, the task force will be collecting testimony on the changes that were approved by the state legislature last year and which Borrello says were approved without any input from prosecutors, law enforcement officers, victims, local leaders or the public.

The bail reform changes eliminated bail and pretrial detention for over 90 percent of crimes that the state categorized as mostly “non violent” – although some include manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, violent assault and burglary.

Since the Jan. 1 enactment, there has been an outcry from some members of the public over the changes, which Borrello says is putting violent and repeat offenders back on the streets after their arrests, with nothing more than appearance tickets for future court dates.

The task force will convene on Feb. 6 in Buffalo, with upcoming round tables on Long Island, the Hudson Valley and in Syracuse.