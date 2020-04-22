Cattaraugus County Sees First COVID-19 Related Death, Only 2 Active Cases Reported in Chautauqua County

LITTLE VALLEY, NY – The Cattaraugus County Health Department says it has now registered its first COVID-19 death.

Health officials in Little Valley said on Tuesday that a 77-year-old man with “extensive underlying health conditions” had died.

“He was a 77 year old male with extensive underlying health conditions who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome the extensive complications despite aggressive medical treatment,” the health department reported on its Facebook page. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community.”

So far Cattaraugus County has 30 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, with 114 people in mandatory quarantine. Of the 30 confirmed cases, 19 are listed as fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Health Department is reporting that Warren County has now had its first COVID-19 related death.

The death was reported at the Health Department’s website. State officials also said there have now been a total of 2 confirmed cases of the virus in Warren County.

However, the Warren Times-Observer reported Wednesday that the death reported by the state does not necessarily mean that a person in Warren County contracted the virus there, was tested there, and/or died there. Reporting is based on a patient’s place of residence, not the location of testing or death.

Across Pennsylvania there have been 1,564 COVID-19 related deaths and nearly 35,000 confirmed cases.

And the number of confirmed active coronavirus cases in Chautauqua County continues to remain unchanged. Chautauqua County health officials said Tuesday afternoon there remains just two known active cases in the county, while 49 residents remain in quarantine or isolation.

The number of total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic also remained unchanged at 27. A total of 22 confirmed cases are listed as recovered while three deaths have also been attributed to the virus.

As of Monday, more than 16,000 people had been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in New York, including 3,975 on ventilators.

The state has so far tested 649,325 people for the virus, and with over 251,000 testing positive.

Deaths also continued to drop on Monday, when there were 481 fatalities reported. Throughout the pandemic, over 19,000 people in New York have reportedly died from the virus.