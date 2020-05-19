City Council Approves $1.9 Million Energy Efficiency Plan

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council approved a $1.9 million energy efficiency plan last night that will eventually result in the city saving $75,000 per year.

Funding for the plan, which will be overseen by Stark Energy Services Company, would come from over $450,000 in unused Downtown Revitalization Initiative money. The rest of the cost would be covered through borrowing from the Smart City Capital Investment program approved late last year.

The total cost would be $1,947,574. Work included in the plan would involve updating the heating and air conditioning systems for city buildings, including City Hall, along with other energy efficiency upgrades that would help to lower the monthly electric bill.

The council also approved a plan to spend $705,000 in federal housing money that is intended to help property owners and businesses impacted by COVID-19.

There was a request by city Resident Doug Champ to have some of that money also go to home owners in the city who are struggling to pay their mortgage. That suggestion was echoed by first-year council member Grant Olson, but in the end, the council unanimously approved the plan as it was presented.

And the council also approved a new fee structure for the Parks Department mowing private lots and abandoned properties, with the cost being charged to the property owner on record. The new fees are a significant increase to the current fees being charged and are intended to help deter properties from relying on the city for mowing.