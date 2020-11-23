City Council to Hold Budget Work Session Monday Night

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council will be holding a special work session Monday devoted just to hammering out amendments to the Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s $34.9 million budget.

Last Monday the council held a budget hearing and heard from both current and retired union members who voiced opposition to Sundquist’s plan to remove retirees over 65 from the city’s healthcare plan and with them over to a Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage healthcare plan. Sundquist said the move would save the city $1.1 million next year – but union members said it couldn’t be done without their consent.

Following the hearing, Sundquist offered another proposal, which involved switching the retirees to another private healthcare provider, but keeping the same healthcare benefits that are offered under contract.

Council members said they wanted more information into that proposal and will likely discuss it further during the budget work session.

The council will also likely discuss other items in the budget, including proposed increases to downtown parking fees and parking violations.

The proposed budget also calls for a slight decrease in property taxes to the tune of 17 cents per thousand assessed value.

Under the city charter, the council is required to approve a revised budget by Nov. 30 or the mayor’s executive budget is the spending plan that will be used for next year.

Monday’s budget work session begins at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to be streamed on the city website due to COVID-19.