County Reports 57 New COVID Cases for Tuesday, Most Tied to Outbreak at County Jail

MAYVILLE – There were 57 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Tuesday, Dec. 1. That’s according to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard. Most of the new cases for Tuesday were tied to an outbreak that was first reported Tuesday night by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

The total number of known Active Cases is now at 189, 18 more than what had been reported for Monday, Nov. 30.There were also 14 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 4.0%.

Tuesday’s New Cases by Location:

14048- Dunkirk 5

14063- Fredonia 3

14136- Silver Creek 1

14701- Jamestown 9

14712- Bemus Point 2

14733- Falconer 1

14738- Frewsburg 2

14757- Mayville 27

14775- Ripley 3

14782- Sinclairville 2

14784- Stockton 1

14787- Westfield 1

Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 1761 confirmed cases, with 1552 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.

Anyone looking for the most recent COVID-19 numbers can visit the Chautauqua County COVID-19 Dashboard – https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-dashboard.