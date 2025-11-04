Jamestown Farmers Market SNAP Voucher Program Continues, More Donations Sought

The Jamestown Farmers Market is continuing to seek donations to fund a program that gives SNAP recipients a $15 voucher to use at the market.

The market collected enough donations to provide vouches to 450 SNAP recipients and federal employees at the November 1 market. Matching funds were provided by Lifted – JTNY, Tim Hortons Southern Tier, and Patient’s Pharmacy, Inc.

As the government shutdown continues and SNAP distributions remain uncertain, the Market is continuing to fundraise with this week’s goal set at $1,500, with matching funds provided by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the St Luke’s Thrift Shop.

To qualify for the Jamestown Farmers Market voucher, recipients must presents a valid EBT card and SNAP Determination Letter. This offer also extends to unpaid and furloughed federal employees who may be facing uncertainty about pay or food access. Staff ID is required.

Those who wish to donate to the voucher fund may visit https://givebutter.com/jfmsnap