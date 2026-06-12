[LISTEN] Community Matters – Robert H. Jackson Center – June 11, 2026

The Robert H. Jackson Center‘s President Kristan McMahon joins us to talk about programs coming up as part of the Center’s 25th anniversary and the 80th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.
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The Robert H. Jackson Center‘s President Kristan McMahon joins us to talk about programs coming up as part of the Center’s 25th anniversary and the 80th Anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials.
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