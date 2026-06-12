[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dental Action Council – June 11, 2026

Access to dental care is an issue for many in Chautauqua County, especially those on Medicaid. We speak with two area dentists who are part of a group trying to alleviate that issue.
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Access to dental care is an issue for many in Chautauqua County, especially those on Medicaid. We speak with two area dentists who are part of a group trying to alleviate that issue.
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