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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dental Action Council – June 11, 2026

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Access to dental care is an issue for many in Chautauqua County, especially those on Medicaid. We speak with two area dentists who are part of a group trying to alleviate that issue.

Jamestown and Monroe Community Colleges receive Champion Awards for their efforts to prepare local students for careers in dental hygiene.
From left: Chautauqua County Public Health Director Lacey Wilson, Chautauqua County Legislator Marty Proctor, Dr. Marsha Bower of Monroe Community College, Dr. Daniel DeMarte of Jamestown Community College, local dentists Dr. Erin Pender and Dr. Tom Dobmeier, and Chautauqua Lake Dental Practice Manager and Dental Connect Program Coordinator Annie Pratt.


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