County Reports Eighth COVID-19 Related Death, Three New Cases for Wednesday

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County officials are reporting another county resident has died from ongoing complications of COVID-19, though the death took place in an out of state facility.

The report of the death came Wednesday afternoon as the county provided its daily COVID-19 update. In addition to reporting the death, the county also reported three additional cases for the day, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 45. Officials also said there are two people hospitalized in Chautauqua County, as of Monday, July 13.

For the death, County Health Director Christine Schuyler said it involved an elderly county resident.

“We have received notification that a resident of Chautauqua County has died from ongoing complications of COVID-19 in an out of state facility,” said Schuyler. “Because this elderly gentleman had been discharged to a lower level of care facility, his case was listed as recovered. We are greatly saddened to hear of his passing and our condolences go out to his loved ones. This is a stark reminder that while some may have no symptoms or minimal illness, others can become gravely ill and can succumb to its complications. Please be mindful of this as we continue to learn how to live during this pandemic. Wash your hands, cover your face, and respect 6 feet of space.”

As for the three new cases, health officials say the involve a person under the age of 18, a female in her 20s, and a male in his 40s.

The two hospitalizations involve people who are in county hospitals that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, regardless of their residency.

There are 680 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

To date, there have been a total of 191 COVID-19 cases, but 138 have since recovered. There’s also now been a total of eight county residents who’ve died while having COVID-19. There’s also been 18,515 negative test results to date.