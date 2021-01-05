County Sees Sharp Increase in Active COVID-19 Cases, Additional Deaths During Past Week

MAYVILLE – The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County has gone up by more than 50% in just one week.

That’s according to the latest COVID numbers released by the Chautauqua County Health Department Monday afternoon – which said there were 604 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County as of Sunday. That’s an increase of 205 cases compared to the number that was reported for Sunday, Dec. 27.

In addition, the number of COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is now at 36, an increase of seven over the previous week. And the number of hospitalizations in the county where a person has tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 50, an increase of 15 during the past week. County health officials also say the 7-day test positivity rate was at 10.8%. A week earlier it was at 8.7%.

According to the county health department, there’s been a total of 4097 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 3457 of them listed as recovered.