Cuomo Says Professional Sports Can Begin Training Camps in NY State

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps in state while following appropriate health protocols.

The Governor also announced that campgrounds and RV Parks are now allowed to open statewide. Veterinarian practices will also be allowed to open in all regions beginning Tuesday.

“As we move forward with reopening, we have to keep one eye on the future and start talking about building back better, not just building to what we had before,” Governor Cuomo said. “There are new rules now, and we must learn from what we’ve been through so that we can be prepared when another inevitable public health emergency happens. New York State has led the way in so many difficult times in history – people look to New York for guidance and example and now we are writing history for a whole modern day governmental and societal response.”

The governor also announced the names of those who will be serving on the state’s Blue-Ribbon Commission focused on improving telehealth and broadband access using new, innovative technologies. The Blue-Ribbon Commission is being chaired by former CEO and Executive Chairman of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures, Eric Schmidt. Members of the Commission include:

Richard Parsons – Chair, Rockefeller Foundation

Darren Walker – President, Ford Foundation

Dennis Rivera – Former Chair, SEIU healthcare

Plinio Ayala – President/CEO, Per Scholas

Charles Phillips – Chair/Former CEO, Infor

Sid Mukherjee – Physician/Author, Assistant Professor at Columbia

Jane Rosenthal – Co-founder/CEO/Executive Chair, Tribeca Film Festival

Dr. Toyin Ajayi – Chief Health Officer & Co-founder, Cityblock Health

Elizabeth Alexander – President, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Martha Pollack – President, Cornell University

Steven Koonin – Director, NYU Center for Urban Science and Progress

Satish K. Tripathi – President, SUNY Buffalo

Hamdi Ulukaya – Founder/Chairman/CEO, Chobani

Maurie McInnis – Incoming President, SUNY Stony Brook

Ginni Rometty – Executive Chair, IBM

According to Johns Hopkins University, there’s now been over 362,700 cases of COVID-19 across the state with nearly 200,000 coming from just the New York City area – though approximately 64,000 statewide cases have since recovered.

There’s also been nearly 30,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the state. That’s nearly a third of the roughly 98,000 deaths that have been reported across the country. Around the world, over 346,000 deaths have been reported since the outbreak first began in late 2019. There’s also been over 5.5 million infections.