Cuomo Says State will Reopen on a Regional Basis

BUFFALO – New York will restart the state’s economy on a regional basis.

That from governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, making a sharp turn from his earlier statements that such a plan could lead a large number of people to travel to locations where businesses have reopened.

Cuomo announced the regional plan in Buffalo late Tuesday morning.

The governor added that ramping up testing to a level where any resurgence of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can be quickly detected will be a key to reopening New York’s economy, including allowing some regions to reopen businesses sooner than other parts of the state.

Cuomo said the plan will focus on 10 regions of New York State and each will be subject to a different analysis on when and how to reopen businesses and schools.

Sen. George Borrello, who joined Assemblyman Andy Goodell and other upstate Republicans in calling for a regional reopening approach, said he was very glad to see the governor’s sudden shift.

Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will coordinate reopening western New York, and former Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy has been enlisted to oversee reopening of the Finger Lakes region, including Rochester.