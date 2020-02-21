Cuomo to Tour States Where Recreational Marijuana is Legal

NEW YORK – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he will embark on a cross-country tour of legal marijuana states as part of his effort to legalize the drug in New York.

Cuomo said he plans to visit Massachusetts, Illinois and either California or Colorado — three states that have “different versions” of legalized recreational marijuana programs. He said the goal is to find out what’s worked for them, what hasn’t, and what they’ve learned in the process.

New York is currently pursuing “regional coordination” with other Northeast states when it comes to marijuana legalization. Cuomo said New York wants to work with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to coordinate tax rates, minimum age purchases, sale limits, and other program aspects in order to minimize competition.

Eleven states and Washington, D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana so far, and public support on the issue in New York and across the control continues to grow.