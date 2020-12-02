Downtown Holiday Cruise Scheduled for Friday Night in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The annual Jamestown holiday parade has been put on hold this year because of COVID-19, but there’s still an opportunity for the community to participate in a holiday celebration.

All residents of Jamestown and surrounding communities are invited to the Downtown Holiday Cruise, a unique drive-through event happening this Friday.

The City of Jamestown, Jamestown Renaissance Corporation, and the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce are partnering to hold the Holiday Cruise from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to give people a chance to celebrate the tree lighting on Tracy Plaza and enjoy some special displays in downtown Jamestown.

A number of businesses and organizations will be setting up stationery “floats” or displays in parking spaces along Third Street between Washington Street and Prendergast Avenue.

The entrance to the route will be at Third and Washington Streets and drivers must obey traffic signals on the approach to, and during, the cruise event. All traffic on Third Street for the Downtown Holiday Cruise will be directed from West to East as the route is one-way only.

Jamestown Police will be on hand to help direct traffic as needed and at Tracy Plaza to keep crowds from gathering.

City officials will also light the City’s Christmas Tree prior to the reverse-parade and the lighting event will be live-streamed so that people can watch safely from home.

Viewers are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the local Toys for Tots event at the end of the Holiday Cruise.

A special collection station will be set up at the end of the driving route at Third and Prendergast to accept those donations.