Gateway Lofts Project Goes Before City Planning Commission Tuesday Afternoon

JAMESTOWN – A proposal to create 110 new housing units at the Gateway Center on Water St. in Jamestown will once again come before the City Planning Commission when it meets Tuesday afternoon at city hall.

The commission meeting actually has three items on the agenda. For the Gateway Lofts housing project, developers are proposing a multifamily housing development along with exiting commercial uses at the Gateway Center location, all of which are permitted at the location under the current zoning law.

Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) is spearheading the development effort and is seeking Planning Commission approval of the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) determination as well as site plan approval. The project was initially proposed in 2018 but the city planning commission gave that plan a positive declaration, meaning the developers had to address a number of environmental issues and also better illustrate how the project aligns with the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Since then the project has been adjusted and those new plans were presented to the planning commission in December.

The current plan is to develop 70 one-bedroom apartments, 21 two-bedroom apartments, 15 three-bedroom apartments, and 4 Studio apartments. Exterior site improvements will include the construction of both an interior and exterior playground area, walkways and picnic areas along the Chadakoin River, improvements to the parking lot as well as improvements to the water and sanitary sewer services, and also site drainage.

Other projects going before the planning commission today is the plan to build a Dollar General retail store at the corner of Winsor and Crescent Streets. And the commission will also review the Board of Public Utilities’ proposal to build an 80′ x 50′ Sanitation Vehicle Barn.

Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. on the 4th floor of city hall in the mayors conference room and is open to the public.