Health Department Reports 266 New Cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Jan. 7

WASHINGTON – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting 266 new cases of COVID-19 for last Thursday.

According to the health department’s COVID dashboard that was updated on Friday, there were 722 known active cases of COVID in the county as of Thursday, up 71 from the number of active cases reported on Wednesday. In addition, there were 43 hospitalizations, 1 fewer than what was reported the day earlier. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 11.2%, 1.2% lower than Wednesday’s rate.

There’s been a total of 4635 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 3873 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been 40 deaths.

The latest report, focusing on numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be released later Monday.