Illusionist Jason Bishop Performs this Weekend at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts

JAMESTOWN – Master illusionist Jason Bishop is returning to Jamestown with his new show ‘Straight Up Magic’ at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

Straight Up Magic includes exclusive grand illusions and agile sleight-of-hand magic delivered with Bishop’s wry wit and engaging audience participation. More details for the show are available at the Reg Lenna website.

Tickets to the event begin at $5 for children aged 18 and under and $10 for adults.

For tickets and information call 716.484.7070, visit RegLenna.com or come to the box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or an hour before showtime.