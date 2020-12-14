Jamestown City Council to Hold Special Voting Session on Budget Vetoes

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council will be holding a special voting session Monday at 7 p.m. to consider two budget vetoes that were issued by Mayor Eddie Sundquist last week.

On Nov. 30, the council approved a $35.5 million city budget that included several amendments to the spending plan originally presented by Sundquistd in October. Among the amendments was a decision to cut the city recreation coordinator position out of the budget, a move that would save the city nearly $55,000 next year.

In voting for the cut, the council offered no discussion or explanation on the move. However, during the Dec. 7 work session, over two dozen members of the public voiced disapproval of the cut, with members of the council then explaining they cut the position due to little to no recreation programming in next year’s budget, and also said it was not a permanent cut.

Sundquist vetoed the cut, explaining the city relies on the position for more than just coordinating recreation activities – including helping with communications as well as grant writing.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. to consider the veto and vote on an override. At least six of the nine council members need to approve an override for it to go into effect.

The meeting will be held remotely due to COVID-19 and will be streamed live at the city website.