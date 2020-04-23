Jamestown Pride 2020 Event Canceled Due to COVID-19, Plans Underway for 2021 Event

JAMESTOWN – The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County and the Jamestown Pride Steering Committee have announced that the inaugural Jamestown Pride event, scheduled for June 13, 2020, has been canceled. An event for June 2021 will continue to be planned.

“While we have been working passionately on planning Jamestown’s first large-scale Pride community event, we also are cognizant of how the current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting communities,” explained Pride Steering Committee Member and MHA Certified Peer Specialist Sheridan Smith. “With the uncertainties of when areas will be able to re-open, much less allow large groups to congregate, and with public health always being the number one priority, we made the decision to cancel this year’s event.”

Smith said the planning group will use the opportunity of a longer planning period to work on a Pride event for June 2021 while also working on other community building activities for the LGBTQIA+ community to take place this year.

“I want to recognize our sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor Evergreen Health, Chautauqua Center, Chautauqua Institution, Jamestown Up Close, Media One Group, and Silvertree Seniors of Jamestown for committing to staying on board for the 2021 event. Their continued support even when during these uncertain financial times for non-profits is amazing and we extend our gratitude to them,” Smith added.

The Jamestown Pride Planning group will continue to hold planning meetings and those interested in being part of the group may email JamestownPride@mhachautauqua. org to be placed on the email communications list, or contact Sheridan Smith at sheridan.smith@mhachautauqua. org or (716) 490-4438.