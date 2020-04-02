Jamestown Public Schools Announces New Web Page to Help Families During COVID-19 State of Emergency

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools has created a web page with a few tips and resources that families can use to help children understand and adjust to changes in routine during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The website can be found online at www.jpsny.org/family.

The district also reminds families that regular school meal pick up is available for students every day Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are given out at Jefferson, Persell and Washington Middle Schools and Jamestown High School.

The school also announced on Wednesday that School Superintendent Bret Apthorpe will also host another Facebook Live Q & A for students and parents on Friday, April 3rd at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/JamestownPublicSchools.

And the district’s childcare program still has spaces available. Priority will be given to parents who work in healthcare, public safety, and first responders. If you have a child age 3 to 11 and are in need of childcare, please reach out to childcare @ jpsny.org and or call 716-203-1539 for information. Please be ready to provide proof of employment when registering.

