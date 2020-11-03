[LISTEN] Chautauqua County, Nation Sees Record Early Voting and Absentee Turnout

WRFA’s Jason Sample talked on Monday with Norm Green, Chautauqua County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 to get an update on voting numbers for the 2020 Election.

To say this is a unique election year would be an understatement. In addition to an especially polarizing race for president, the year has also been dramatically impacted by COVID-19, so much so that record-breaking early voting and absentee voting have already taken place across the country, including here in Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County board of elections, over 14,200 Early Voters PLUS more than 9,500 Absentee voters have return ballots. That mean of the estimated 55,000 votes expected for this year in Chautauqua county, nearly 45% have already been handed in.

That’s a trend that is taking place across the country, where 92 million Americans had voted as of Sunday – about two thirds of the total voter turnout for the 2016 presidential election. These votes represent about 43% of registered voters nationwide.

The massive early voting numbers suggest a high level of enthusiasm for voting this year, despite the obstacles of a pandemic.