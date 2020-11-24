[LISTEN] Community Matters – Doug Champ: Nov. 19, 2020

Jamestown resident and community advocate Doug Champ stops by the WRFA studio to share his thoughts on city business and how he tries to remain an active participant in local government, despite COVID-19 restrictions.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
