[LISTEN] Community Matters – Doug Champ: Nov. 19, 2020

Jamestown resident and community advocate Doug Champ stops by the WRFA studio to share his thoughts on city business and how he tries to remain an active participant in local government, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

City resident Doug Champ during the Nov. 19 public hearing on the 2019 Jamestown City Budget.


