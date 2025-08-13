Sen. Schumer Visits JCC In Support Of Job Corps Program

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Jamestown Community College to show his support for keeping the Job Corps program open.

Schumer said the Trump administration is not only targeting Job Corps centers for closure, but in his recent budget request, Trump said he wants to eliminate funding for the program.

Schumer said that the Senate Appropriations Committee has passed a bipartisan bill out of committee that protects funding for Job Corps for next year, and now is calling on House Republicans to follow the Senate’s bipartisan lead.

Since May, a federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump from shutting down Job Corps centers, and another federal judge said operations must resume until the previous case is resolved, but Schumer said Job Corps employees and students are being left in the lurch and forced to scramble as they are left in limbo.

For more than 60 years, the Cassadaga Job Corps Center typically helps about 200 young people every year acquire industry-recognized skills that launch them into in-demand careers. The center employs approximately 100 staff.

Schumer said if Job Corps were to shut down, it would kick more than a thousand young New Yorkers out of training programs, create mass layoffs of hundreds of workers at Job Corps centers, and hurt local businesses and other employers in need of skilled workers. Already, the Cassadaga Job Corps Center is seeing current enrollment down to 84 despite being able to accommodate up to 245.