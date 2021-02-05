WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown School Superintendent Kevin Whitaker: February 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown School Superintendent Kevin Whitaker: February 2021

By Leave a Comment

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Jamestown Public Schools superintendent Kevin Whitaker to discuss how the district is dealing with COVID-19, and also to get an update on the school budget process.

Kevin Whitaker


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.