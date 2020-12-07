[LISTEN] Community Matters – Keeping Each Other Warm w/Georgeanna Guiffrida Ribbing

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Georgeanna Guiffrida Ribbing from the Keeping Each Other Warm to learn more about the clothing drive initiative and to remind the community of a couple of upcoming collection efforts.

Keeping Each Other Warm, in collaboration with the Jamestown Justice Coalition, is continuing to welcome the chilly weather by hosting

its second Donation Drive of the Season. Stop by the JCC campus [Curtis Street parking lot, by the Community Garden/tennis courts] on Saturday, December 12 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. with your new store-bought or handmade donation items.

Keeping Each Other Warm in Jamestown, NY was launched in 2014 with one major goal in mind— To help our less fortunate neighbor’s stay as warm as possible while outdoors during our long, bitterly cold WNY winters. Thus, the hanging of cold weather gear on clothes line’s in various locations throughout our city began. This initiative is almost entirely propelled by the kind donations of our community members and businesses.