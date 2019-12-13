[LISTEN] Community Matters – Mayor Sam Teresi December 2019 Interview

Originally airing Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Jamestown Mayor Sam Teresi for the final time in his tenure as mayor. Teresi did not seek reelection and will leave office on Jan. 1 when incoming mayor Eddie Sundquist is sworn into office.

Teresi discusses the transition process of getting the office ready for Sundquist’s arrival and also discusses some current city government issues – including the revival of the BPU Substation Annexation Effort, the effort to purchase two new fire engines for the city fire department, and the preparation for the 2020 Census.