[LISTEN] Community Matters – Sam Teresi Reflects on 40+ Years at Jamestown City Hall

Jamestown Mayor Sam Teresi took time out during his final month in office to sit down and talk with WRFA’s Jason Sample, WJTN’s Terry Frank and The Post-Journal’s Dennis Phillips to reflect and share stories and insights from his 20 years as mayor, as well as another 20+ years of working in city hall as a student at Jamestown High School, an college intern, and a grant writer for JURA and as the city Development Director. Teresi left office on Dec. 31, 2019 after choosing not to run for a sixth consecutive term as mayor. He is replaced by Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who took office on Jan. 1, 2020.

