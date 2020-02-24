[LISTEN] Infinity Offers Entertainment at St. Susan Center Soup and A Song on Thursday, Feb. 27

JAMESTOWN – On Thursday, February 27th, St. Susan Center will host its second Soup and a Song of this winter series. A program combining popular local musical groups and a great meal. Entertainment for the evening will be students from Infinity Visual and Performing Arts. To preview the event, WRFA’s Jason Sample recently talked with St. Susan executive director Bonnie Scott-Sleight and event organizer Jim Holler.

For the modest admission price of $10, guests will be treated not only to an evening of live musical entertainment, but a meal consisting of five different specialty soups created by the culinary team at St. Susan Center. Guests will have their choice of various breads, crackers, desserts, and beverages.

Jim Holler, who has worked closely since the start of a Soup and a Song says, “I am so pleased to help bring together two great organizations that I have a long history with. Having the students and instructors of Infinity Visual and Preforming Arts hop on board with a fundraiser for St Susan Center is the definition of community spirit. Please come out and join us for this very special evening.”

“We are excited to have Infinity Visual and Performing Arts playing at this year’s Soup and a Song,” said Scott-Sleight.

The Soup and a Song events are held at St. Susan Center located at 31 Water Street in Jamestown. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment beginning shortly after and playing until 8 p.m.Tickets are available at the door. For more information call 716-664-2253 or visit the website, www.StSusanCenter.org.