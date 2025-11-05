Democrats In Jamestown Have Big Election Night

It was a big night for Democrats in the City of Jamestown.

The Jamestown City Council will have a Democratic majority of 5 to 4 for the first time since 2019.

Ward 3 Democratic incumbent Regina Brackman defeated Republican challenger Seth States in a vote of 179 to 93.

In Ward 4, Republican incumbent Joe Paterniti lost to Democratic challenger Doug Scotchmer by a vote of 523 to 384.

Ward 5 will go to Democrat Hannah Jaroszynski over Republican Dan Hickman by a vote of 345 to 284.

The three At Large Seat winners are Republican incumbent Russ Bonfiglio with 1804 votes, Democrat Jeremy Engquist with 1793 votes, and Democrat Dan Gonzalez with 1785 votes. Newcomer Republican Michael Zanghi lost with 1741 votes while incumbent Republican Randy Daversa came in last in his relection bid with 1681 votes.

Democrats in the city of Jamestown also flipped two County Legislature seats. Democrat Vince DeJoy beat Republican incumbent Phil Landy for the District 9 seat by a vote of 460 to 400. Democrat Bob Whitney defeated Republican incumbent Tamara Dickey in District 11 by 483 to 380.

District 12 Democratic incumbent Fred Larson held onto his seat against Republican challenger Jeff Russell by a vote of 524 to 480. Democrat Tom Nelson also will return to the Legislature in District 13 after defeating Republican Joseph Tickle by a vote 325 to 223.

The new political breakdown for the County Legislature is 12 Republicans and seven Democrats. Republicans have lost their super-majority on the County Legislature for the first time since 2014. 13 votes are required for a super-majority.

In County wide races, incumbent Republican County Executive PJ Wendel won re-election against Democrat Thomas Carle by a vote of 12,232 to 8,035. Wendel’s term that begins in January will only be three years under New York State’s new even-year voting plan.

The new Chautauqua County Clerk will be Republican Greg Carlson who defeated Democrat Greg Krauza 11465 to 8377. Carlson is currently the Veterans Services Director for Chautauqua County.

For all unofficial election results, visit votechautauqua.com