National Transportation Safety Board Releases Preliminary Information on November Plane Crash

The Jamestown Post-Journal says there are new details being released into the plane crash that occurred last November near the Chautauqua County airport and which took the lives of three people.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of the twin-engine plane – Alan Fuller – reported experiencing snow and “light to moderate” turbulence to air traffic control shortly before contact was lost.

Fuller and his flight instructor had also discussed “weather decisions and avoiding ice” by phone prior to the crash.

Fuller was with two passengers, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards, when their lost contact with air traffic control around 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 1. All three were from Warren County, Pennsylvania.

The plane was returning to the Jamestown following a trip to North Carolina.