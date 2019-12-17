Owner of Mayville Diner Charged with Arson

MAYVILLE – The man who owned and operated a Mayville restaurant before it was destroyed by fire last week has been charged with Arson.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Ellis of Mayville was charged Tuesday morning with Arson in the 3rd Degree after an investigation found he allegedly is responsible for the fire that destroyed the Mayville Diner on Monday, Dec. 9.

According to a media release sent out Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office along with the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the blase. On Tuesday, they arrested Ellis, who is listed as the owner of the business.

Arson in the 3rd degree is a Class C felony. Ellis was arrested and arraigned under the Centralized Arraignment Program and was then released. He will appear in court at a later date.