Sheriff’s Office Investigating Student Misconduct at CLCS

UPDATE: The public post from the parent mentioned in our initial story has since been made private. WRFA has since reached out the parent and they stand by their allegations that were reported in our initial story.

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating an incident at Chautauqua Lake Central School where a student was allegedly video-recorded on a cell phone while undressing in a locker room.

According to a statement on the Chautauqua Lake Central School District website, officials say they’ve “received a complaint regarding misconduct by students, and promptly began an investigation of that complaint. The District has made a referral to local law enforcement to conduct the investigation, which has not yet concluded.”

The statement also said that because this is a student matter, the district cannot comment further on the allegations. But according to a public post on Facebook by one of the student’s parents, the allegations involve their child being recorded while undressing in the pool locker room by another student. The parent then alleges that video was then shared with other students.

According to the school district website, it takes all such allegations very seriously, and is awaiting the conclusions of the investigation.