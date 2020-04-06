Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now at 18 in Chautauqua County as Country Prepares for Sharp Increase in Deaths

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County now has a total of eighteen (18) confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six new confirmed cases reported since Friday.

According to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, the new cases announced on Friday, Saturday and Sunday involve two males in their 30s, three females in their 50s, and a male in his 70s.

Of the 18 confirmed cases, 5 are listed as recovered and one person had died from the virus. Meanwhile, a total of 97 people are under quarantine and/or isolation orders by County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler and being monitored. Health officials say the total of 97 not only includes confirmed COVID-19 cases, but also have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

There’s also been 180 negative test results reported for Chautauqua County to date.

County health officials also said on Sunday that testing supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) continue to be in low supply across the state and especially in rural areas where population density is low.

As a result, any tests that are available in the county must be prioritized for hospitalized patients, ill healthcare workers, and those who have underlying health conditions. Testing is not done without a healthcare provider’s order.

Also, in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus, federal and state officials are now recommending the wearing of homemade masks or scarves by the general public. Wearing a mask can protect the public from spreading the virus through respiratory droplets. It’s estimated that 30% of people infected with coronavirus don’t know they are infected and wearing a mask is considered one more additional step to try and decrease the spread.

As of Monday morning, there are 123,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all of New York State with 4,159 reported deaths – the majority of which are coming out of the New York city area.

Across the United States, over 337,000 people are now confirmed as infected – the most of any country – with 9,600 Americans having died of the virus in the US. That number is expected to see a sharp increase this week, with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offering a stark warning on Sunday about the expected wave of deaths – saying “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”

Worldwide, there are an estimated 1,278,000 confirmed cases and an estimated 70,000 deaths. Meanwhile, over 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.