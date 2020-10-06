Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported for Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were two COVID-19 related deaths and 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the county for Saturday through Monday.

Health officials say the two deaths reported include a male in his 50s and a female in her 80s.

The county doesn’t provided a detailed COVID-19 report for the weekend, but does list the number of new cases for each day. There were six cases reported on Saturday and 12 cases reported on Sunday, meaning five new cases were reported for Monday. In all, there were 51 active confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon, which continue to recover under order of the health director.

Of the 23 new cases from Saturday through Monday,

9 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk);

5 cases in 14701 (Jamestown);

3 cases in 14063 (Fredonia);

2 cases in 14716 (Brocton);

1 case in 14062 (Forestville);

1 case in 14738 (Frewsburg);

1 case in 14750 (Lakewood);

1 case in 14784 (Stockton).

There are now a total 299 cases under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. In addition, 29 persons are under domestic traveler quarantine for having arrived in Chautauqua County from a state listed on the New York State travel advisory list.

Also, one person who’s tested positive for COVID-19 was also hospitalized as of Saturday.

To date, there’s been 698 total confirmed cases with 635 now listed as recovered. There’s also now been a total of 12 deaths.