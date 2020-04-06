United Way Helping Community Volunteers Connect with Local Service Agencies

JAMESTOWN – United Way of Southern Chautauqua County working in partnership with government agencies and community-based organizations, will be acting as a hub to provide key linkages between individuals that want to volunteer and agencies providing emergency services to vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis in the community. Please take all precautionary measures when deciding to volunteer.

The United Way continues to gather information on anticipated needs by non-profit organizations and will provide community coordination to meet those needs on a regular basis. Visit UWaySCC.org and click on ‘Learn More’ about the ways you can help.

“If you are unable to volunteer for one of the slots available, there is a place to register for future opportunities”, states Cynde Johnson, UWAYSCC Resource Development and Marketing Coordinator. “As of today, we have connected volunteers to smaller projects for our local food pantries to keep them in operation and larger projects for delivery of large amounts of food to areas for distribution. These services are imperative to keep in operation for our community members in need.”

If you’re in need (individual / organization), please call 716-483-1561 and the United Way will help you.

For residents unable to volunteer but who would like to contribute, the local United Ways and Community Foundations have established the Chautauqua County Crisis Response Fund COVID-19 which will help fill resource gaps and disseminate emergency funds with the appropriate sense of urgency. Donate by visiting www.uwayscc.org.