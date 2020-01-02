Warren Native Identified as Person Killed in New Year’s Eve Crash Involving SUV and County Snow Plow

BUSTI – Police in Lakewood have released the name of the person who died in the fatal crash that took place on Big Tree Road on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department, an SUV was traveling along Big Tree road when the operator lost control, causing it to go into the oncoming lane. It was then struck by a Chautauqua County snow plow, which trapped the passenger of the vehicle inside. Crews had to use the jaws of life to free the victim from the vehicle. However, due to the severity of the injuries, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Kristen L. Johnson of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and previously a resident of Warren, Pa.

Police say the driver – whose name was not released, suffered non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the snow plow wasn’t hurt.