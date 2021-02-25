Wendel’s State of the County Focuses on Accomplishments During COVID-19, Looks Toward Reviving Local Economy

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel delivered his 2021 State of the County report to the legislature on Wednesday night.

Wendell highlighted how the county worked to address the COVID-19 pandemic, not only on the healthcare front, but also on the economic front.

Wendel also laid out some goals for 2021, which will focus on increasing government Efficiency, Cost reduction, and economic development. He also stressed the need to continue to address the health of Chautauqua Lake, improve local tourism, and assist local farmers with bringing their products to the wholesale market – all while continuing to fight the pandemic.