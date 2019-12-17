Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to Lake Effect Snow Warning, in Effect from Early Wednesday through Thursday Morning

BUFFALO – A bout of winter weather will continue in Jamestown and Chautauqua county for the next couple of days with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Watch from early Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. This is in addition to the Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected for Tuesday in the most persistent snow areas of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties. By late afternoon we should see things clearing up temporarily, although another round of snow will settle into the area overnight.

Forecasters say for the Winter Storm Watch that was initially issued for the area has now been upgraded to a Lake Effect Snow Warning. The warning begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will include heavy lake effect snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Wednesday and Wednesday night, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Forecasters say travel could be very difficult Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with areas of blowing snow significantly reducing visibility.

As a result of the winter weather across the region, Governor Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare for a potentially hazardous morning commutes today across Upstate New York.