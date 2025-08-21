Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Amended Proposal To Build Housing On Spring Street

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved an amended project to build new housing on Spring Street.

The Blooming Gardens Project by CODE Inc. and Southern Tier Environments For Living (STEL) initially included seven double-family houses on vacant parcels currently owned by the Chautauqua County Land Bank on the west side of Spring Street just south of Crossman Street. While the Planning Commission approved the plan, the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals denied an area variance request, citing concerns over the buildings being too close to each other and drainage.

Architect Matt Long said the new proposal reduces the number of houses to be built to five, creates more usable green space behind the houses, and making it so the properties will drain toward Spring Street versus draining toward the backyard.

The project will still go back before the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals for review, even if Jamestown City Council approves the “Pilot Residential Districts” to allow for infill housing, which includes Spring Street. The project also is required to appear before the County Planning Board for approval.