WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

FRI FEB 6

  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

FRI FEB 7

  • Amanda Barton – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Brian K. Chase – The Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Ion Sky – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Iron Eyes Experience – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
  • Ken Hardley with Mandy Andrews – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SAT FEB 8

  • Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Bucked Up – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Winter Fest ft.Lana Notaro Hergert and The Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SUN FEB 9

  • SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

MON FEB 10

  • Chautauqua’s Got Talent Auditions – Spire Theater – Jamestown

SAT FEB 22

  • The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown

