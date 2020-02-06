WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, 2020

FRI FEB 6
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
FRI FEB 7
- Amanda Barton – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Brian K. Chase – The Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Iron Eyes Experience – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
- Ken Hardley with Mandy Andrews – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SAT FEB 8
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bucked Up – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Winter Fest ft.Lana Notaro Hergert and The Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jason Bishop: Straight Up Magic – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SUN FEB 9
- SUNY JCC Presents: La Cage aux Folles – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- The Great Gatsby – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
MON FEB 10
- Chautauqua’s Got Talent Auditions – Spire Theater – Jamestown
SAT FEB 22
- The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
