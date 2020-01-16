WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, 2020

THU JAN 16
- Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
FRI JAN 17
- Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
- Kyle Gustafson – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pressure Sensitive – Bullfrog – Jamestown
- Whiskey for 3 – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
SAT JAN 18
- Chris Higbee – Big Inlet Brewing Co. – Mayville
- The Freeze – Big Shots – Kennedy
- The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company’s Empty Bottle – Lakewood
- Nick Slagle – Cockaigne – Cherry Creek
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Witty Tar Box – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
WED FEB 22
- Movies at the Reg: Ford vs. Ferrari – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT JAN 25
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
MON JAN 27
- Rolling Hills Radio Presents: Phoebe Legere and Tough Old Bird – Shawbucks – Jamestown
SAT FEB 1
- Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown
Leave a Reply