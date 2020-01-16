WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU JAN 16

  • Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown

FRI JAN 17

  • Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
  • Kyle Gustafson – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Pressure Sensitive – Bullfrog – Jamestown
  • Whiskey for 3 – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

SAT JAN 18

  • Chris Higbee – Big Inlet Brewing Co. – Mayville
  • The Freeze – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company’s Empty Bottle – Lakewood
  • Nick Slagle – Cockaigne – Cherry Creek
  • Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Witty Tar Box – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

WED FEB 22

  • Movies at the Reg: Ford vs. Ferrari – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 25

  • We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown

MON JAN 27

  • Rolling Hills Radio Presents: Phoebe Legere and Tough Old Bird – Shawbucks – Jamestown

SAT FEB 1

  • Pop Rockets – Shawbucks – Jamestown

