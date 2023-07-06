$10.6 Million in Bridge, Culvert Repair Funds Coming to Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County and some local municipalities have been awarded $10.6 million to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in the county.
The funding is being provided by New York State’s BRIDGE NY initiative.
The State’s BRIDGE NY initiative supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding, improves the resiliency of structures, facilitates regional economic competitiveness and prioritizes projects that benefit environmental justice communities.
Projects receiving funding are as follows:
- $1.974 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Wiltsie Road bridge over Frew Run.
- $1.891 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Summit Avenue bridge over a tributary to Chautauqua Lake.
- $2.115 million to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Kiantone Road bridge over Stillwater Creek.
- $1.64 million to the Town of Villenova for the replacement of the North Hill Road bridge over the tributary to the West Branch of Conewango Creek.
- $561,000 to Chautauqua County for the replacement of the Central Avenue culvert carrying Town of Carrollton Crooked Brook.
- $969,000 to the Town of Pomfret for the replacement of the Porter Avenue culvert carrying the inlet to Canadaway Creek.
- $1.451 million to the Town of Carroll for the replacement of the Wheeler Hill Road culvert carrying Frew Run.
