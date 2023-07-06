$10.6 Million in Bridge, Culvert Repair Funds Coming to Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County and some local municipalities have been awarded $10.6 million to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in the county.

The funding is being provided by New York State’s BRIDGE NY initiative.

The State’s BRIDGE NY initiative supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding, improves the resiliency of structures, facilitates regional economic competitiveness and prioritizes projects that benefit environmental justice communities.

Projects receiving funding are as follows: