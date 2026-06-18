10,000 Maniacs Celebrating 45th Anniversary With Three-Day Arts Festival in September

The 10,000 Maniacs will celebrate their 45th Anniversary this September with a three day arts festival that culminates with a benefit concert.

The band, who first performed on Labor Day weekend 1981, will play the concert on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Proceeds from the show will benefit three distinct funds at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon, Monday, June 22 at RegLenna.com

The festival will highlight the artistic spirit and cultural legacy of the band, bringing together musicians, artists, activists, fans, local businesses and community organizations for a weekend of programming honoring the intersection of art, labor, history and education.

The festival line up will include:

A theatrical production of “A Bright Room Called Day” will be performed by Madness Most Discreet and Sukanya Burman Dance. The event will take place 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3 in the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio. The contemporary staging of the play by Tony Kushner explores themes of political responsibility, artistic integrity, and social upheaval through an intimate and highly stylized production in which four performers portray the play’s full cast of characters. A goodwill offering will be accepted.

Jamestown Community College’s Weeks Gallery will present the exhibit “Maniacs 45: An Archival Retrospective” starting at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 4. This special exhibit takes place in the Weeks Gallery at Jamestown Community College where the founding members of 10,000 Maniacs first met. It will showcase archival photographs, memorabilia, recordings, posters, and artifacts spanning the band’s 45-year history. The retrospective traces the evolution of the group from its earliest beginnings in Jamestown to its enduring international influence. After the opening reception, the show can be viewed all weekend during normal gallery hours.

R.E.M. tribute band Dead Letter Office will perform a free concert at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 4 on the Winter Garden Plaza. R.E.M was one of 10,000 Maniacs’ earliest collaborators.

An exclusive listening party to hear unreleased material from 10,000 Maniacs’ forthcoming album will be held at 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 4 in the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio. The evening will include refreshments and a first look at new music from the legendary hometown band. Limited tickets will be available for sale starting Monday, July 13.

A pre-concert Meet and Greet with members of 10,000 Maniacs will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5 at the Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the band and celebrate their 45 year career just before they take the stage. Limited tickets will be available for sale on Monday, July 13.

The centerpiece of the anniversary weekend will be a special benefit concert celebrating 45 years of music by 10,000 Maniacs. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 5 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The evening will honor the band’s legacy while raising support for causes connected to music, community, education, and the arts in Western New York. Tickets available for sale at noon, Monday, June 22 at RegLenna.com

Proceeds from the concert will support three scholarship funds created to honor those loved by the band; The Aaron Perez Fund (Jamestown Community College media arts students), The B&B Fund (mothers attending college in Western New York and Western Pennsylvania), and the Robert Buck Memorial Scholarship Fund (assist college music students) at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The festival is made possible by the generosity of local sponsors, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union and UBS Financial Services.

The band said more events will be added in the coming weeks. For more information about the Arts Festival, visit Maniacs.com.

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12-5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716.484.7070 or at reglenna.com.