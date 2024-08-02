$11 Million In Emergency Assistance Available For Counties Impacted By Severe Weather

$11 million in emergency assistance for the seven counties, including Chautauqua, impacted by recent severe weather has been announced.

From July 10 to the 16, 22 tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flooding affected multiple Upstate communities. This funding follows Governor Kathy Hochul‘s request for a federal Emergency Declaration to support response and recovery operations in 15 counties.

Up to $5 million in state funds will be made available to eligible homeowners impacted by these storm events. This state funding will provide emergency repair grants of up to $50,000 to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residence in Lewis, Madison, Oneida, as well as Chautauqua, Erie, Essex, and Warren Counties.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program and grants will be awarded based on a scope of work approved by local administrators according to program guidelines. Homeowners in the affected regions can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of urgent repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition.

Applicants must be homeowners whose incomes are at or below 100 percent of Area Median Income to qualify. Eligible homeowners interested in applying may inquire here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=6rhs9AB5EE2M64Dowcge50PCUkzUgH1PsaPvJo38hUBUNDRSU1JIMDg1RFZITjNLMFM0MEJFQlZDSi4u

On July 20, Governor Hochul requested a federal emergency declaration to support response and recovery operations following the storms that occurred on July 15 and 16. If approved, the Federal Emergency Declaration would authorize FEMA to provide reimbursement for debris removal operations, emergency protective measures like search and rescue operations, and actions to eliminate or reduce immediate threats of significant additional damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities and utilities.