119 Jobs Created in Jamestown Through American Rescue Plan Funded Economic Development Programs

Economic development programs funded by American Rescue Plan monies have created 119 jobs so far in Jamestown.

Department of Development Grants Manager Tim O’Dell, presenting to Jamestown City Council, provided a results summary for 2022 that focused on the Building Property Infrastructure Improvement grant – funded with $1.5 million; the Information Technology program – funded with $300,000; and the Downtown Small Business Evolution program – funded with $200,000; “So, so far, we have 11 economic development projects in the works. So far, $300,000 funds, economic development funds disbursed for the three grants that I mentioned. And, I’d say in spring time we can have an expected big increase in this as many of the BPII recipients and others have to wait until the Spring season to begin their roofing projects and receive quotes and whatnot.”

O’Dell said 10 roofs and 10 buildings also were revitalized by businesses. He said 119 jobs were created and 341 jobs saved as a direct result of the funding for businesses.

O’Dell said $215,730 has been disbursed under the Roof, Sewer, Lateral and Water Line Replacement program, “And that is 12 roofs for the City of Jamestown homeowners and there are also 15 that currently contractors are bidding on. And, essentially, similar to the BPII, once spring time occurs and hits, we’ll expect more and more of these to get done in upwards of 100 roofs. As well as 20 new products and services.”

He said the Roof and Sewer program had been funded with $2 million.

O’Dell added that the New Business Development and Equipment & Machinery Upgrades programs are currently in the application period, which ends February 24. Other economic development programs that are in progress include the Business Incubator, Workforce Development, Chadakoin River Basin Activation, and Downtown Programming and Events.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said a complete report on funds used for downtown events will be provided at the Jamestown Local Development Corporation meeting on Wednesday, February 15.