12 More Child Victims Act Lawsuits Filed This Week As Deadline Approaches

Twelve more Child Victims Acts lawsuits were filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court this week. Eleven of those were against the Allegeny Highlands Council.

The deadline for victims of sexual abuse to file is tomorrow, August 14th.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports, statewide, more than 92-hundred complaints have been filed as part of the Child Victims Act process. The final number may approach 10-thousand cases.

They include thousands of accusations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, more than a thousand against Boy Scout leaders, and still more against teachers, coaches, health care workers, and family members.

The volume of claims prompted four of the state’s eight Catholic Dioceses to file for bankruptcy protection, as did the Boy Scouts of America.

The Child Victims Act, or CVA, initially opened a one-year window for survivors to file civil lawsuits seeking compensation for the sexual abuse they suffered as children. The deadline was later extended by one year because of the COVID pandemic.